CBS Schedules Grease Sing-a-Long on What Would Have Been Tony Night

CBS will air Grease Sing-a-Long on June 7 on 8:30PM ET, according to Deadline. The sing-a-long version of the 1978 blockbuster movie musical, starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, will be broadcast as part of the network's Sunday Night Movies lineup, featuring films from the Paramount Pictures library.

The programming replaces what would have been the 74th Annual Tony Awards. Broadway's biggest night has been postponed due to COVID-19. A new date has not yet been announced.

In addition to Newton-John and Travolta, Grease features Stockard Channing, Didi Conn, Dinah Manoff, Eve Arden, Jeff Conaway and Frankie Avalon. It includes hit songs such as the Oscar-nominated “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Greased Lightnin’,” “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” “Summer Nights,” “Beauty School Drop Out” and the title track, “Grease.”

As previously reported, both a Grease movie prequel as well as a spinoff TV series are in the works.