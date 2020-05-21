Society of London Theatre Announces Coalition to Explore Reopening Solutions

The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre have shared the latest announcement from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport to set up a new Entertainment and Events Working Group. The coalition will include SOLT, UK Theatre, Arts Council England, Association of British Orchestras, One Dance UK and other organizations to find solutions that enable theatrical venues and businesses to reopen safely in the wake of COVID-19.

"We have been liaising closely with our members and then with DCMS to ensure that the complex needs of theater are understood. Theater currently has no income coming in and over 70% of our venues will run out of cash by the end of the year if we are not able to find an alternative model to social distancing," said Julian Bird, chief executive of SOLT and UK Theatre. "The formation of this taskforce is critical."

Three working groups with representatives from freelancers and organizations across the theater industry have already been established. The intention is to facilitate discussions with Public Health England and other specialists concerning safety measures for rehearsals and pre-production, operating venues safely and touring.

As previously reported, Equity and SOLT have come to an agreement to support actors during the current suspension of West End shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. The original shutdown of West End theaters was put in place on March 16. At that time, all West End shows had been postponed through April 26.

Across the pond, Broadway theaters remain shut down.