Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Contributes $125,000 in Grants to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition & More

In the wake of both the COVID-19 crisis as well as the global protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is lending a helping hand. The organization has announced $125,000 in immediate grants to the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and three other organizations on the front lines of the social justice and anti-racism movement.

BC/EFA has made a $50,000 commitment to BAC. The coalition works with advocates, students, artists, organizations and communities to use the arts as an integral part of ending mass incarceration and the systems that perpetuate it. This grant will support the coalition’s ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community. As previously announced, BAC will hold a three-part forum Broadway For Black Lives Matter Again from June 10 through June 12.

“'Black Lives Matter' is a statement of humanization. In this moment of pause, may we focus our energy on committing to doing the work to own the title we so often call ourselves: ‘community,’” said Adrienne Warren, a Broadway Advocacy Coalition co-founder and star of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Grants of $25,000 each are being sent to The Bail Project, Color of Change and The NAACP Legal Defense Fund, all organizations that are providing timely, on-the-ground action for racial equality and social justice. These three organizations will also be added to Broadway Cares’ National Grants Programs, ensuring annual grants continue in 2021.

“The street action and protests ignited by the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and far too many others now demand that we address systemic racism in all communities, including Broadway,” said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. “We need to hold ourselves accountable and do more to amplify and listen to BIPOC voices."