Watch 333 Cats Cast Members Get Jellicle in Tribute to Choreographer Gillian Lynne

by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 22, 2020

Jellicles can and jellicles do—even in quarantine. Though COVID-19 has theaters on Broadway and in the West End shut down, 333 cast members from Cats—including the original Broadway and London companies—have united to perform a tribute to Gillian Lynne and her Tony-nominated choreography from the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Dancers showed off their moves everywhere from beaches, backyards to one-bedroom apartments, some rocking cocktails, cleaning supplies and even full costumes in their performances. Conceived and edited by Harry Francis, Cats in Quarantine is a testament to the power of dance—and home video. Donations are encouraged to The Theatre Support Fund+. Enjoy the meow-velous tribute below!

