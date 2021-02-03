Hamilton, The Prom & More Earn 2021 Golden Globe Nominations

Nominations are here for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2021 Golden Globe Awards! A talented group of theater alums are among the list of creatives set to be recognized at the ceremony, which will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on February 28 on NBC.

Screen adaptations of the musicals Hamilton and The Prom are both nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, as is James Corden, who plays Barry Glickman in The Prom. Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. was nominated in the supporting category for playing Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami, while earning a second nomination for his original song from the film, "Speak Now."

The Father, an adaptation of the 2016 Broadway play, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 are nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama, with To Kill A Mockingbird scribe Aaron Sorkin nominated for directing the latter.

Two-time Tony winner Viola Davis is nominated for her performance in the Netflix film adaptation of August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Chadwick Boseman is also posthumously nominated for his performance in the movie.

Additional Great White Way alums nominated include 2020 Tony nominee Laura Linney for Ozark, three-time Tony winner Glenn Close for Hillbilly Elegy, two-time Tony winner Al Pacino for Hunters, two-time Tony winner Bryan Cranston for Your Honor, two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon for Ratched, Tony winner Frances McDormand for Nomadland as well as Tony nominees Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Ethan Hawke for The Good Lord Bird, Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True, Jeff Daniels for The Comey Rule and Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America. Broadway alums Sarah Paulson, Nicole Kidman and Jim Parsons were also nominated for their performances in Ratched, The Undoing and Hollywood, respectively.

For a full list of 2021 Golden Globe nominations, click here.