The Old Vic's Three Kings, Starring Andrew Scott, Announces New Dates

There are officially new dates for the Old Vic's production of Stephen Beresford's new play Three Kings. Olivier winner and Fleabag favorite Andrew Scott, who is set to star in the production, had been recovering from a minor surgery. Originally set to begin on July 29 and then on August 7, performances will now run from September 3 through September 5.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, The Three Kings stars Scott as Patrick. When he is eight-years-old, his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him to the challenge of "The Three Kings." Years later—recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed—Patrick traces the events of his father’s life—and takes the audience on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion.

This is the latest installment of the new artistic initiative called Old Vic: In Camera. The Crown's Claire Foy and Matt Smith starred in a socially distant production of Lungs earlier this summer. For tickets and more information, head here.