Sneak Peek! Watch the October Episode of Broadway Profiles, Featuring Mandy Gonzalez, Josh Groban & More

Featured this month:

Mandy Gonzalez discusses coping with her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment during her time as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton . She details continuing to perform even while in the midst of her battle. Also, hear from Gonzalez about the healing power of sharing your struggles.

. She details continuing to perform even while in the midst of her battle. Also, hear from Gonzalez about the healing power of sharing your struggles. American Utopia is coming to TV on HBOMax on October 17. Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper sits down with three of the performers: Jacquelene Acevedo, Chris Giarmo and Angie Swan. They discuss adjusting to shutdowns and working with powerhouses David Byrne and Spike Lee.

is coming to TV on HBOMax on October 17. Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper sits down with three of the performers: Jacquelene Acevedo, Chris Giarmo and Angie Swan. They discuss adjusting to shutdowns and working with powerhouses David Byrne and Spike Lee. Heidi Schreck discusses What the Constitution Means to Me , her play that touches on topics including immigration and women’s rights. The play will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. She discusses the inspiration behind the work, and how she has coped with the pandemic.

, her play that touches on topics including immigration and women’s rights. The play will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. She discusses the inspiration behind the work, and how she has coped with the pandemic. The Boys in the Band premieres on Netflix on September 30. The film features the starry cast of the Tony-winning revival. Broadway.com’s Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek talks with director Joe Mantello.

premieres on Netflix on September 30. The film features the starry cast of the Tony-winning revival. Broadway.com’s Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek talks with director Joe Mantello. October’s Fresh Face is Lauren Patten, one of Broadway’s rising stars. She describes playing Jo in Jagged Little Pill and realizing her Broadway dreams.

and realizing her Broadway dreams. Paul Wontorek chats with Josh Groban, the multi-platinum superstar. He is currently on a virtual tour, holding a series of online concerts in support of his upcoming album, Harmony.

