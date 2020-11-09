Sponsored
Watch the Starry West End Woofs Virtual Adoption Event, Hosted by Bernadette Peters and Elaine Paige

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 9, 2020
Bernadette Peters and Elaine Paige
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com, Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Will you help an adoptable dog or cat find their fur-ever home? Audiences across the globe are learning all about shelters in the U.K. that are in need of support during the first ever West End Woofs, a virtual adoption event, which is the U.K. installment of Broadway Barks. Hosted by Barks co-founder Bernadette Peters and Elaine Paige, the show features a slew of stars from the stage and screen, including Twiggy, Michael Ball, Maria Friedman, John Barrowman and more. Airing exclusively on Broadway.com and our YouTube channel on November 9 at 2PM ET (7PM GMT), West End Woofs will surely have you feeling some puppy love. Tune in by watching below!

 

