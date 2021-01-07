Paramount Acquires Eric Idle & Casey Nicholaw's Spamalot Film Adaptation

Here's an update for Spamalot fans! According to Deadline, the previously announced movie adaptation of the show, featuring a screenplay by the musical's scribe Eric Idle and direction by the Broadway show's choreographer Casey Nicholaw, has been acquired by Paramount Pictures. Spamalot was originally going to be produced by Fox. The film will be produced by Dan Jinks and Idle. Jon Gonda, Meg Lewis and Mike Ireland are the execs on the project for Paramount.

Adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot is an irreverent parody of the legend of King Arthur. The show won 2005 Tony Awards for director Mike Nichols and actress Sara Ramirez along with the top prize of Best Musical. Spamalot features a score by Idle and John Du Prez. The movie musical will mark Book of Mormon Tony winner Nicholaw's feature film–directing debut; he recently choreographed Ryan Murphy's movie adaptation of Broadway's The Prom.

In addition to Ramirez as The Lady of the Lake, the original Broadway cast of Spamalot featured Tim Curry as King Arthur, David Hyde Pierce as Sir Robin, Hank Azaria as Sir Lancelot and Michael McGrath, Christopher Sieber and Christian Borle in multiple roles.

Casting and a production timeline for the movie will be announced later.