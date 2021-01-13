Catch Up with Orfeh, Andy Karl, Laura Benanti, Andrew Rannells & More on Broadway Profiles

Tamsen Fadal, Orfeh & Andy Karl
Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the newest installment of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this episode will air in New York City on January 17 at 6PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this month:
- Andrew Rannells, who was nominated for a Tony Award for The Book of Mormon, talks about starring in two Broadway-inspired movies on Netflix, The Boys in the Band and The Prom.
- Orfeh and Andy Karl are a Broadway power couple in quarantine. They discuss how they’ve gotten creative at this time.
- Jagged Little Pill star Lauren Patten on her recent Tony and Grammy Award nominations and more.
- Tony winner Laura Benanti takes us behind the scenes of her new HBO Max documentary Homeschool Musical, inspired by her Sunshine Songs Twitter movement.
- Aladdin’s Arielle Jacobs explores what being one of Disney’s favorite princesses means to her.
- Broadway's Katie Webber turns her love of food into a new cookbook while The Happy Hour Guys work with The Gun Hill Brewing Company to roll out Broadway beers in support of The Actors Fund.
- Mean Girls dance captain Becca Peterson on her journey from childhood dance class to the Broadway stage.
- More 2021 New Year’s resolutions from Broadway stars.
To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Enjoy the full episode below!