See Moulin Rouge!'s Karen Olivo, Mrs. Doubtfire's Rob McClure & More on Broadway Profiles

Karen Olivo on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal"
Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, Broadway Profiles is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.
Featured this month:
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical star Karen Olivo chats about the show’s audience response and how Broadway has changed during her career.
- Rob McClure on the joys of fatherhood and importance of playing a beloved character in the new musical Mrs. Doubtfire.
- The music of the upcoming Broadway show Sing Street pays tribute to the British pop-rock bands of the '90s.
- Moulin Rouge! and Sing Street choreographer Sonya Tayeh discusses staying true to her herself during quarantine and how she looks forward to rejoining the community.
- Broadway Fresh Face Shoba Narayan open ups about being the first South Asian performer to play the role of Nessarose in Wicked.
- A special tribute to the late Broadway star Rebecca Luker.
- An update in movie musical news: Steven Spielberg brings West Side Story back to the big screen, the upcoming live action film of The Little Mermaid adds some Broadway stars to its cast, the Matilda movie musical finds its leads and Monty Python’s Spamalot announces plans for a major motion picture.
- Boys II Men founding member Shawn Stockman offers insight to his new music and shares memories of meeting Motown legends The Temptations.
To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Enjoy the full episode below!