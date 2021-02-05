Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Sets June Return Date in the West End

This news is simply the best! The West End musical Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is now scheduled to resume performances on June 3. The production began performances on March 21, 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre, prior to shutting down back in March due to the coronavirus crisis.

"We are thrilled to announce we are planning to return to the stage and can't wait to welcome you all back to the theatre," read a Tweet from the show's account on February 5. "We thank you for your ongoing patience and support."

At the time performances were paused, the cast was led by Aisha Jawando, who originated the role of Alline Bullock in the world premiere of Tina before taking on the lead.

Tina features a book by Katori Hall and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography by Anthony van Laast, set and costume design by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbec, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The West End production of Tina earned Kobna Holdbrook-Smith an Olivier Award for his performance as Ike Turner and Olivier nominations for Best Musical and for leading lady Adrienne Warren. Warren is Tony-nominated for her performance in the Broadway production, which was playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre at the time of the shutdown.