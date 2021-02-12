Catch Up with Jagged Little Pill Tony Nominee Derek Klena on Broadway Profiles

Derek Klena received a Tony Award nomination in 2020 for his performance in Jagged Little Pill, a bright spot for the performer in a tough year for the theater. He speaks about other meaningful moments during the last year on the newest episode of Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, including reuniting with the Jagged cast for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as well as One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, NBC's special that raised $3,051,297 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "We all got to be in the same room together and perform together and share that love and show the country that Broadway is not gone. We're still here," he said. "It just reminded us why we do what we do." Check out the segment below, and head here to check your local listings for Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.