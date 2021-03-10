Check In with A Solider's Play Tony Nominee David Alan Grier, Josh Groban & More on Broadway Profiles

David Alan Grier on "Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal"
Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the latest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on March 14 at 6PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- A Soldier’s Play Tony nominee David Alan Grier chats with Tamsen Fadal about the joy of being on Broadway and what to expect from his new Netflix show, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.
- Composer Stephen Schwartz celebrates his Grammy Award nomination for the original cast recording of The Prince of Egypt.
- Freestyle Love Supreme takes us behind the scenes of their Hulu documentary We Are Freestyle Love Supreme and gives Broadway Profiles an exclusive performance.
- Broadway.com’s Charlie Cooper talks with the cast of David Byrne’s American Utopia about their multi-layered performance and how director Spike Lee captured the intimate show for a TV audience.
- Josh Groban takes Broadway.com’s Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek inside his new album Harmony.
- Michael Urie and Ann Harada talk about their work in a virtual production of the new play Smithtown.
To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Enjoy the episode below!