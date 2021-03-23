Sunday in the Park with George, Starring Jake Gyllenhaal & Annaleigh Ashford, Postpones in London Again

The London transfer of Sunday in the Park with George, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford, has been postponed again. The production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1984 musical, directed by Sarna Lapine, had been set to play the Savoy Theatre, which will now house the return of Pretty Woman: The Musical. The news was announced on the show's Twitter account on March 23.

"Due to ongoing government restrictions around travel and the reopening of theaters at full capacity, the producers of Sunday in the Park with George have taken the difficult decision that it is not going to be possible for the show to take place in London in 2021," the statement reads. "Everyone involved remains 100 percent committed to making the show work when conditions and schedule align to make it possible."

"We're of course disappointed that Sunday in the Park with George couldn't happen last year as planned, but remain committed to bringing this beautiful show to the West End," said Jeanine Tesori, Riva Marker and Adam Speers in a statement. "We speak for the entire creative and production team when we say how much we wanted to bring Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's once-in-a-lifetime musical with Jake Gyllenhaal's and Annaleigh Ashford's remarkable performances to London and will let everyone know as soon as we are able to make it happen."

This revival began as a concert staging at City Center and then transferred to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway. Details for the London production will be announced at a later time.

Last year, Gyllenhaal and Ashford reunited remotely to perform "Move On" on Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration.