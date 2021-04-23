Watch Audra McDonald and a Slew of Broadway Stars in the Wild Trailer for Zombie Series The Bite

The trailer for The Bite (previously titled The Second Wave) has arrived, and it's a wild ride. Joining shows like Love in the Time of Corona, Coastal Elites and Social Distance in addressing the coronavirus pandemic, the drama from The Good Fight creators Robert and Michelle King stars six-time Tony winner and 2020 Tony nominee Audra McDonald as well as Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling. The series features Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale, Will Swenson, Leslie Uggams, Jackie Hoffman, Beth Leavel, Adam Heller, Rob McClure, Linda Emond, Ryan Spahn, Michael Urie and a whole bunch of zombies. McDonald and Schilling play neighbors Rachel and Lily, who are navigating life in quarantine during a second wave of COVID-19 in New York City. While Rachel (McDonald) juggles her many telemedicine clients as well as a shaky marriage, Lily (Schilling) is upstairs just trying to convince her Wall Street clientele that her skillset is still just as valuable over video as it was in person. The series is set to premiere May 21 on Spectrum Originals. Check out the trailer below!