Watch Bernadette Peters, Billy Magnussen & More on Broadway Profiles

by Lindsey Sullivan • May 5, 2021
Tamsen Fadal & Bernadette Peters on "Broadway Profiles"

Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on May 9 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!

 
