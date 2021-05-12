Catch Up with Billy Porter, Norbert Leo Butz & More on Broadway Profiles

Before it airs nationwide, here's a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on May 16 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, talks about Broadway's return.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek chats with Tony winner Billy Porter about the final season of Pose, the upcoming Cinderella movie and more.

Host Tamsen Fadal speaks with Thomas Schumacher, the President of Disney Theatrical Group, about safely reopening live theater in New York City and around the world.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek talk with two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz about his role in the new NBC sci-fi series Debris.

Get to know triple-threat Carleigh Bettiol, who shares what it was like to make her Broadway debut in Hamilton.

Samantha Harris, a former host of Dancing with the Stars who made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, talks with host Tamsen Fadal about beating cancer and launching her own online wellness community.

Broadway stars, including Orfeh and Andy Karl, share their sweet pet adoption stories ahead of Broadway Barks Across America, scheduled to premiere on Broadway.com on May 23 at 7PM ET.

To find out where Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Enjoy the episode below!