Go Inside the Roundabout Theatre Company's Starry 2021 Gala, Headlined by Jane Krakowski

Tony winner Jane Krakowski took center stage at the Roundabout Theatre Company's annual gala on June 7. The night, entitled Curtain Up, Light the Lights!, took place in Central Park and featured several stage and screen favorites, including Tina Tony nominee Adrienne Warren, Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess, Emmy winner Alec Baldwin, Mean Girls creator Tina Fey and more! Krakowski was joined by the New York Pops for the concert, which was specfically created for the occasion. The gala celebrated the Save Our Stages Act, a $10 billion bipartisan bill that provides federal aid to the Broadway industry. The bill's co-sponsor, Senator Charles Schumer, was also in attendance. All proceeds from Curtain Up, Light the Lights! benefit the Roundabout Theatre Company’s programs happening during the shutdown, safety protocols when theater opens again, and support for hundreds of artists and technicians who are eagerly awaiting the return to work. Go inside the starry event by checking out the photos below!

Tina Fey introduces her former 30 Rock co-star Jane Krakowski.

Krakowski sings with her former Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess.

Tina Tony nominee Adrienne Warren joins Jane Krakowski on stage to sing.

Roundabout Board Member and Tony nominee Vanessa Williams takes the stage.

