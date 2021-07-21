Hear from The Phantom of the Opera's Lucy St. Louis, Ethan Hawke & More on Broadway Profiles

Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the latest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on July 25 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Lucy St. Louis about making history starring in the West End as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, meeting theater legend Andrew Lloyd Webber and more.

Get the details on LaChanze’s Broadway return! The Tony and Emmy winner will take the stage in Trouble in Mind this fall.

Host Tamsen Fadal speaks with stage and screen star Ethan Hawke about the virtual Waiting for Godot, his latest novel, his Showtime miniseries and much more. Tariq Trotter and Wallace Shawn also talk about the newly resonant production of Samuel Beckett’s play.

Broadway Profiles heads to La Jolla Playhouse to meet Tony-winning director Christopher Ashley to talk about shows getting their start at the California venue.

Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper heads to the Orbach Theater for a sneak peek at one of the first shows to return to the New York stage, The Office! A Musical Parody.

Rise up! Cooper talks about Broadway’s revolutionary smash hit, Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical will resume performances on September 14.

Enjoy the episode below!