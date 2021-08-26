Odds & Ends: Krysta Rodriguez & Freestyle Love Supreme Join Darren Criss' Elsie Fest Lineup

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

See Krysta Rodriguez & Freestyle Love Supreme This Weekend

Here's a mic drop on this year's Elsie Fest lineup! Krysta Rodriguez as well as cast members from the Special Tony-winning Freestyle Love Supreme will take the stage at the outdoor festival. As previously reported, the 2021 edition of the outdoor musical celebration will take place on August 29 at the 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at the Prospect Park Bandshell. Tina Tony nominee Adrienne Warren, Dear Evan Hansen's returning headliner Jordan Fisher, Bridgerton musical songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear as well as festival founder Darren Criss, Kirstin Maldonado and Alex Brightman are also set to take the stage.

Cast Set for Lincoln Memorial Come From Away Concert

Ford’s Theatre Society has revealed the full cast for the previously announced Come From Away: In Concert at the Lincoln Memorial, a free one-night-only concert presentation of the musical on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on September 10 at 6PM ET. The concert presentation will feature Josh Breckenridge as Bob and others, Kevin Carolan as Claude and others, Harter Clingman as Oz and others, Nick Duckart as Kevin J., Ali and others, Chamblee Ferguson as Nick, Doug and others, Sharriese Hamilton as Hannah and others, Christine Toy Johnson as Diane and others, Julia Knitel as Janice and others, Tony LePage as Kevin T., Garth and others, Happy McPartlin as Beulah and others, Julie Reiber as Beverley, Annette and others and Sharone Sayegh as Bonnie and others.

Casting Announced for London's Immersive Great Gatsby

As previously reported, The Great Gatsby will resume performances at Gatsby’s Mansion at Immersive LDN beginning on September 16, marking F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 125th birthday. The cast will include Oliver Towse as Gatsby, Lucinda Turner as Daisy, Hugh Stubbins as Nick, Jermaine Dominique as Tom, Steve McCourt as George Wilson, Jessica Hern as Jordan, Aminita Francis as Myrtle Wilson, Alex Wingfield as Rosy Rosenthal, Aimee Barrett as Lucille and Greg Fossard as Joey.

Denise Gough (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Denise Gough Joins FX Crime Drama Starring Andrew Garfield

It's a reunion for Denise Gough and Andrew Garfield. The actors, who starred in the Broadway revival of Angels in America together, will appear in FX's Under The Banner Of Heaven, according to Deadline. As previously announced, Tony winner and Tick, Tick... BOOM! star Garfield and Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones will star in the limited series based on Jon Krakauer’s Mormon crime drama of the same name. Milk Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black created the series, which Hell or High Water's David Mackenzie will direct. The book follows a devout detective, whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into Latter-Day Saints fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. In addition to Garfield, Gough and Edgar-Jones, the cast will include Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat and Christopher Heyerdahl. A production timeline will be announced later.