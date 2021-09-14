Odds & Ends: John Clay III, Ali Stroker & More Set for Virtual Reading of Stupid Kids

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Starry Reading Announced for John C. Russell's Stupid Kids

A slew of Broadway stars will help bring John C. Russell's Stupid Kids to life in a reading for the popular Spotlight on Plays series. John Clay III, Tony nominee Lauren Patten, Tony winner Ali Stoker and Taylor Trensch will star in the livestreamed reading on September 22 at 8PM ET. Tony winner Christian Borle will read the stage directions for the play that follows four students at Joe McCarthy High School as they make their way from first through eighth period and beyond, struggling with the fears, frustrations, and longings peculiar to youth. Michael Mayer, who directed the original staging when it played off-Broadway in 1998, helms the free-to-watch reading. Click here for more information.

Riverdale to Take On Next to Normal in New Musical Episode

The CW show Riverdale will have a Next to Normal-inspired episode this season. The episode, titled "Chapter Ninety-Four: Next to Normal", will air September 29 at 8PM ET. It follows Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick) creates an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers are one big happy family again. The series stars KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Erinn Westbrook, Casey Cott, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner. The episode, directed by Ronald Paul Richard and written by Tessa Leigh Williams, marks the fourth musical episode for the series that has previously featured Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Heathers and Carrie the Musical.

The Drama League Announces TikTok Songwriting Contest

The Drama League has announced a contest for composers to post a new Broadway-style "Anthem for the Future of Theatre" on TikTok. Videos posted between now and September 22 will be entered to win one of five spots in the performance program at the Drama League’s fall benefit, Light the Lights! honoring Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady. Those chosen will be invited to the October 18 event, awarded a prize of $250 and have their song performed in full by a Broadway star during the benefit. Click here to learn more about the guidelines.

Bebe Neuwirth to Pay Tribute to Ann Reinking During Benefit Celebration

Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth will pay tribute to the late Ann Reinking during NYC: Positive Exposure's virtual 2021 Change How You See Celebration on September 22 at 7 PM ET. Reinking, who died in December 2020, was a a longtime champion of disability advocacy done by the charitable organization promotes a more equitable and inclusive world through award-winning photography, films, lectures and educational programs. Broadway's Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Yesenia Ayala and Arisa Odaka, as well as Heidi Latsky Dance Core Company Member Donald Lee, will appear in the tribute alongside Neuwirth. Click here for tickets and more information.