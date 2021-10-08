Tony Winner Adrienne Warren Leads Tina: The Tina Turner Musical's Broadway Return

Adrienne Warren in "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The wheels keep on turnin' as Tony winner Adrienne Warren leads the company of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical back to Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 8. As previously announced, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe will take on the title role beginning November 2.

The cast that is bringing the life of the legendary artist to the stage includes Tony nominees Daniel J. Watts and Myra Lucretia Taylor as Ike Turner and Gran Georgeanna, respectively. They are joined by fellow original cast members Dawnn Lewis as Zelma and Jessica Rush as Rhonda.

The cast also features Juliet Benn, Steven Booth, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gerald Caesar, Julius Chase, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli’ Conway, Kayla Davion, Leandra Ellis-Gaston, Charlie Franklin, Judith Franklin, Matthew Griffin, Ari Groover, Sheldon Henry, David Jennings, Ross Lekites, Robert Lenzi, Rob Marnell, Jhardon DiShon Milton, NaTonia Monet, Phierce Phoenix, Justin Schuman, Allysa Shorte, Eric Siegle, Carla Stewart, Jayden Theophile, Skye Dakota Turner and Katie Webber.

Telling the true story of music legend Tina Turner, Tina opened on Broadway on November 7, 2019. The show was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, with Warren winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical.

This marks the musical's first performance since it went on haitus in March 2020 due to the Broadway shutdown.