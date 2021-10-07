 Skip to main content
Watch Frozen Stars From Around the World Sing 'Let It Go'

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 7, 2021
"Frozen" national tour stars Caroline Innerbichler & Caroline Bowman

For the first time in forever, curtains are coming back up on Frozen. Though the Broadway production announced its closing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Disney musical has five productions around the globe. Watch this stunning video to see Frozen stars from the North American tour (Caroline Innerbichler and Caroline Bowman), London’s West End (Stephanie McKeon and Samantha Barks), Germany (Celena Pieper and Sabrina Weckerlin), Australia (Courtney Monsma and Jemma Rix) and Japan (Tomoko Machishima and Mizue Okamoto) sing "Let It Go." It sounds amazing in every language. Check it out below.

