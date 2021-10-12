Erich Bergen Returns to Waitress on Broadway as Dr. Pomatter

The doctor is in! Erich Bergen will take over the role of Dr. Pomatter in Waitress on Broadway for a limited time. He will play the role from October 19 through 24 and then again from November 2 through 7. Original cast member and current Dr. Pomatter Drew Gehling will be in the role from October 26 through 31 and then again from November 9 through 24.

Bergen made his Broadway debut in Waitress in 2018, though his first Broadway experience was providing voiceover work on Wendy Wasserstein's 1997 play An American Daughter. His other credits include a turn as Bob Gaudio in the first national touring production of Jersey Boys, a performance he reprised in the musical's film adaptation. Bergen played Billy Crocker in the national tour of the recent Tony-winning Anything Goes revival. He can be seen as Blake Moran on the CBS drama Madam Secretary.

Bergen will be joined on stage by a slew of new cast members that include the previously announced Jennifer Nettles as Jenna, Nik Dodani as Ogie, Ben Thompson as Earl, Maiesha McQueen as Becky and Ashley Blanchet as Dawn.

Based on the 2007 film by the late Adrienne Shelly, Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music direction by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

The musical opened on Broadway on April 24, 2016 and was nominated for four Tony Awards, including for Best Musical. It ended its run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on January 5, 2020 prior to announcing its return engagement, which is currently running at the Barrymore Theatre through January 9, 2022.