Welcome to Hollywood! See Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli in the National Tour of Pretty Woman

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 13, 2021
Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli in "Pretty Woman"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Audiences across the country can experience Rodeo Drive thanks to the Pretty Woman national tour! As previously announced, Adam Pascal and Olivia Valli are leading the company as Edward and Vivian, respectively, and we're giving you a first look of them in character. As previously reported, the touring production officially launched on October 6 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island and is now heading out on a multi-city tour. The company also features original Broadway cast members Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca, Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey and Kyle Taylor Parker as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson. With original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman opened at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on August 16, 2018 and ran through August 18, 2019.

