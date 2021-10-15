 Skip to main content
American Buffalo Star Darren Criss and Mia Swier Expecting Their First Child

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 15, 2021
Darren Criss and Mia Swier
(Photo: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)

A Broadway baby is on the way! Stage and screen star Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier are expectin their first child. The Emmy winner announced the news on social media on October 15. "We’ve been making music for years," Criss said in a caption. "But this time we made a BEAT.⁣ The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss)

Criss appeared on Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He won legions of fans for his turn as Blaine Anderson on Glee and earned an Emmy Award for his performance as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. As previously reported, he will return to Broadway for the revival of American Buffalo alongside Tony winner Laurence Fishburne and Oscar winner Sam Rockwell.

Swier, a producer for Fox, is the co-founder of Effin Media. She and Criss married in 2019 after dating for over seven years. 

 

