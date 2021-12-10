Audra McDonald to Return to the London Stage with One-Night-Only Concert in 2022

Audra McDonald is heading across the pond. The six-time Tony winner will perform at the London Palladium with the 40-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra on September 25, 2022 at 7PM. Alongside Andy Einhorn and the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, McDonald will perform songs from the Great American Songbook as well as some of Broadway’s greatest hits.

“London is one of my favorite cities on the planet—I love it so much," McDonald said. "There was a time when I was working and performing in London at least once a year. I’ve missed it so very much so the fact I’m getting the chance to return in this way is a joy for me. Come on out because I can’t wait to see you all. It’s been a while, and I can’t wait to be in a theater with you again.”

McDonald, who is set to return to Broadway for Adrienne Kennedy's Ohio State Murders, has won six Tony Awards in all four acting categories. She won for her performances in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, Porgy and Bess and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill. She garnered three additional Tony nominations. In 2015, McDonald received a National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. On television, McDonald won an Emmy Award for hosting of PBS’s Live From Lincoln Center. Her film credits include Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast and the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. She is set to appear in the George C. Wolfe-directed, Colman Domingo-led Rustin for Netflix, HBO's upcoming series The Gilded Age, and she'll narrate and executive produce the upcoming documentary Whitney Houston in Focus.