Jonathan Groff on the Spring Awakening Reunion, Returning to Broadway & The Matrix Resurrections

by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 13, 2021

Two-time Tony nominee Jonathan Groff has been keeping busy. He returned to the New York stage on November 15 for Spring Awakening's 15th anniversary reunion concert as a benefit for The Actors Fund. As previously reported, HBO will release a special documentary about the reunion next year. He has a starring role alongside Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections, which will be released on December 22. He also happens to be the best uncle ever. Groff visited Live with Kelly and Ryan, to talk about Spring Awakening, The Matrix and most importantly, returning to Broadway—this time as an audience member. He recently took his six-year-old niece to see Wicked, her first-ever Broadway show. "It was so cute," he said. "She totally got it. She totally loved it." Watch clips below!

