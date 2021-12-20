The Music Man, Starring Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster, Begins Broadway Run

The starry Broadway revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, begins its highly anticipated Broadway run at the Winter Garden Theatre on December 20. As previously announced, the Jerry Zaks-helmed production will officially open on February 10, 2022. The musical was first announced to arrive on Broadway in September 2020, but was delayed due to the shutdown.

As announced, the production features Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Jayne Houdyshell as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn.

The cast will also include Benjamin Pajak as Winthrop, Kayla Teruel as Amaryllis, Garrett Long as Ethel Toffelmier, Linda Mugleston as Alma Hix, Jessica Sheridan as Maud Dunlop, Rema Webb as Mrs. Squires, Phillip Boykin as Olin Britt, Eddie Korbich as Jacey Squires, Daniel Torres as Ewart Dunlop and Nicholas Ward as Oliver Hix.

The ensemble features Nick Alvino, Jordan Beall, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Maria Briggs, Audrey Cardwell, JT Church, Kammie Crum, Aydin Eyikan, Carlee Flanagan, Ethen Green-Younger, Emily Hoder, Curtis Holland, Eloise Kropp, Ethan Lafazan, Kayla LaVine, Andrew Minard, Sean Montgomery, Tanner Quirk, Lance Roberts, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ann Sanders, Sherisse Springer, Mitchell Tobin, Kathy Voytko, Branch Woodman and Ryan Worsing. Max Clayton is the standby for Harold Hill, Charlie Cowell and Marcellus Washburn.

The Music Man features a book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. Warren Carlyle is the choreographer with Patrick Vaccariello serving as the music director.