Christian Thompson, Kadeem Ali Harris & Reynaldo Piniella Join Thoughts of a Colored Man

Christian Thompson, Kadeem Ali Harris and Reynaldo Piniella will join Broadway's Thoughts of a Colored Man beginning on January 4, 2022. Da’Vinchi, Dyllón Burnside and Luke James will depart the show on January 2 due to prior commitments. Written by Keenan Scott II and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, the show will continue its limited engagement through March 13.

Thompson was last seen on Broadway in the role he originated of Smokey Robinson/Damon Harris in Ain’t Too Proud. This will mark Harris' Great Bright Way debut; he plays Brandon Jones in Amazon Prime’s hit comedy series Harlem and has worked regionally at the American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Rep, CalShakes, Cleveland Playhouse and Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati. Piniella is currently the understudy for John Nevins in Trouble in Mind; he was previously part of the company of Thoughts of a Colored Man at Baltimore Center Stage and Syracuse Stage.

The trio will join a cast that also includes Bryan Terrell Clark, Forrest McClendon, Tristan “Mack” Wilds and Esau Pritchett.

Thoughts of a Colored Man takes place over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, where the hopes, sorrows, fears, and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. The play weaves spoken word, slam poetry and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men. It had its world premiere at Syracuse Stage in fall of 2019 and went on to play at Baltimore Center Stage later that year.