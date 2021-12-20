Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-Winning A Strange Loop to Play Broadway Next Year

James Jackson Jr., John-Michael Lyles, Jason Veasey, Larry Owens, Antwayn Hopper, John-Andrew Morrison and L. Morgan Lee in the off-Broadway production of "A Strange Loop" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop is coming to Broadway! The new musical, which is currently playing at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre in Washington, D.C, will bow at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre in spring 2022. Dates and casting will be announced later.

The musical explores the thoughts of Usher, a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical.

A Strange Loop is directed by Stephen Brackett and features a book, music and lyrics by Jackson. Rona Siddiqui music directs with Raja Feather Kelly serving as choreographer.

The play received the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The musical has also won five Outer Critics Circle Award Honors, two Lucille Lortel Awards and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical.

The creative team also includes set designer Arnulfo Maldonado, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Jennifer Schriever, sound designer Drew Levy and orchestrator Charlie Rosen.

The musical had its world premiere at off-Broadway's Playwrights Horizons in 2019 and was led by Larry Owens as Usher.