Odds & Ends: Starry Cast Set for 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Star-Studded 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center Announced

The super starry 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center has announced its cast! The two-night-only event will happen on February 11 and 12 at the Kennedy Center Opera House and feature Stephanie J. Block, Alfie Boe, Sierra Boggess, Gavin Creel, Christopher Jackson, LaChanze, Beth Leavel, Norm Lewis, Andrew Rannells, Frances Ruffelle, Vanessa Williams, Tony Yazbeck and more. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart, who was recently announced as Chicago's next Billy Flynn, hosts the evening that is directed by Marc Bruni. Featuring an on-stage 40-piece Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, 50 Years of Broadway at the Kennedy Center features musical direction by Rob Berman and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter. Click here for tickets and more information.

64th Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony Postponed Indefinitely

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus-related concerns, according to Variety. The ceremony was scheduled to take place on January 31, 2022 on CBS. Several stage favorites were nominated for Best Musical Theater Album including Girl From the North Country, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording), Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers and Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots.

Brian Stokes Mitchell Set for Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color Networking Event

Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has been tapped to introduce the first networking event for Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color. Set to take place virtually on January 24 at 6PM ET, the night's mission is to provide opportunity, education and vital industry connections for stage managers of color by offering opportunities to connect directly with industry professionals who are in positions to share advice and personalized counsel and – crucially – to hire. Those interested must register for the event by January 18. Click here for more information.

Joan Copeland, Broadway Actress and Sister to Arthur Miller, Dies

Joan Copeland, sister of legendary playwright Arthur Miller and Broadway actress whose career spanned five decades, died on January 4 at her home in New York City, according to Deadline. She was 99. Copeland made her Broadway debut in 1948's Sundown Beach and is known for her acclaimed performances in 1976's Pal Joey and the premiere of her brother's play The America Clock, which earned her a Drama Desk Award. She also won an Obie Award in 1991 for her work in Richard Greenburg’s The American Plan off-Broadway. Additionally, Copeland had a strong screen career including roles on Love of Life, The Edge of Night, Search For Tomorrow, Law & Order and more. She was preceded in death by husband George J. Kupchik and is survived by son Eric Kupchik.