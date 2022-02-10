Full Cast Set for Beetlejuice's Broadway Return

The full casting for the Broadway return of Beetlejuice is set. As previously announced, Alex Brightman will reprise his Tony-nominated performance when the musical plays at the Marquis Theatre beginning on April 8. Joining Brightman will be original cast members Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Delia, Adam Dannheisser as Charles, Kerry Butler as Barbara, David Josefsberg as Adam, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout.

New cast members include Elizabeth Teeter as Lydia, Michelle Aravena as Miss Argentina and Zonya Love as Maxine Dean/Juno. The ensemble includes Kate Bailey, Will Blum, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Eric Anthony Johnson, Andrew Kober, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Ramone Owens, Commodore C. Primous III, Nevada Riley and Graham Stevens.

Beetlejuice originally closed when the Broadway shutdown extended past its original final performance date.The show, based on the 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name, is directed by Alex Timbers and features an original score by Eddie Perfect with a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King.

The musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the "whole being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, the double-crossing specter shows his true stripes.The creative team features choreographer Connor Gallagher, scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski, music superviser Kris Kukul and projection designer Peter Nigrini with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.

Beetlejuice received eight 2019 Tony Award nominations, including a nomination for Best Musical.