Lana Gordon to Take Over as Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Feb 16, 2022
Lana Gordon
(Photo: Michael Hull)

Lana Gordon will have a suitcase full of summertime as she takes over the role of Persephone in Hadestown on Broadway. Gordon, who has been the alternate for the role since October, will fully take on the part beginning on February 22. Original Tony-nominated cast member Amber Gray will play her final performance on February 19.

Gordon previously appeared on Broadway in ChicagoThe Lion King and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Hadestown stars Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada as Euriydice, Reeve Carney as Orpheus and Tony nominee Patrick Page as Hades with Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers are played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy Hughes, Trent Saunders and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Tara Jackson, Tomás  Matos, Sayo Oni, Yael “YaYa” Reich and T. Oliver Reid.

The musical, written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, opened on Broadway on April 17, 2019 and tells the story of two intertwining mythic tales—that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone—as it invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Hadestown won eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

