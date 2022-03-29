Broadway Grosses: Funny Girl Packs House for First Performance

Broadway is back, and this week's grosses are proof. Once again, The Music Man, headlined by Tony winners Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, takes top spots in both the grosses and capacity categories. The just-opened Plaza Suite, led by real-life couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, also played to full houses. Audiences were quick to flock to Funny Girl for its first preview on March 26, filling up the theater to 100.41%.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 27.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,292,951)

2. Hamilton ($2,235,879)

3. Wicked ($1,855,219)

4. The Lion King ($1,709,630)

5. Plaza Suite ($1,567,493)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Chicago ($513,025)

4. Paradise Square ($346,651)

3. Take Me Out ($365,140)

2. Birthday Candles ($296,514)

1. Funny Girl ($200,793)*



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Hadestown (100.56%)

2. Funny Girl (100.41%)*

2. Hamilton (99.69%)

4. Plaza Suite (99.88%)

5. The Music Man (99.11%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. Dear Evan Hansen (81.29%)

4. Come From Away (78.79%)

3. The Phantom of the Opera (69.83%)

2. Chicago (68.53%)

1. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (58.27%)



*Number based on one preview performance

Source: The Broadway League