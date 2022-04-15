American Buffalo's Darren Criss and Wife Mia Swier Welcome Baby Girl

Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier welcomed their first child this week. The couple took to Instagram to announce their daughter, Bluesy Belle Criss, was born on April 11. The American Buffalo star shared the news on April 14.

Criss is starring on Broadway in American Buffalo alongside Tony winner Laurence Fishburne and Oscar winner Sam Rockwell. His other Broadway credits are Hedwig and the Angry Inch and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Criss made a splash as Blaine Anderson on Glee and earned an Emmy Award for his performance as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Swier, a producer for Fox, is the co-founder of Effin Media. She and Criss married in 2019 after dating for over seven years.