 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

American Buffalo's Darren Criss and Wife Mia Swier Welcome Baby Girl

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 15, 2022
Darren Criss and Mia Swier
(Photo: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images)

Darren Criss and wife Mia Swier welcomed their first child this week. The couple took to Instagram to announce their daughter, Bluesy Belle Criss, was born on April 11. The American Buffalo star shared the news on April 14.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss)

Criss is starring on Broadway in American Buffalo alongside Tony winner Laurence Fishburne and Oscar winner Sam Rockwell. His other Broadway credits are Hedwig and the Angry Inch and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Criss made a splash as Blaine Anderson on Glee and earned an Emmy Award for his performance as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Swier, a producer for Fox, is the co-founder of Effin Media. She and Criss married in 2019 after dating for over seven years. 

View Comments

Star Files

Darren Criss

Articles Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Watch Brandon Uranowitz, Will Swenson, Steven Pasquale & Judy Kuhn Sing from Assassins
  2. Exclusive! Watch Tony Yazbeck & Melanie Moore Perform 'The Best Things Happen When You're Dancing' from White Christmas
  3. Hercules, Rent, On Your Feet! & More Set for Paper Mill Playhouse Season
Back to Top