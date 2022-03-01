Odds & Ends: Some Like It Hot to Bow on Broadway This Fall; Starry Reading Replaces Pre-Broadway Engagement

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Some Like It Hot to Bow on Broadway This Fall; Starry Reading Replaces Pre-Broadway Engagement

A new musical comedy based on the 1959 Golden Globe-winning film Some Like It Hot is having a star-studded reading this month in replace of it delayed world premiere run at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre. The musical, which features a book by The Inheritance scribe Matthew Lopez and comedian Amber Ruffin and a score by Tony-winning Hairspray songwriting duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, is aimed to bow on Broadway this fall. Casey Nicholaw directs the production. The cast for the reading includes Christian Borle as Joe/Josephine, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry/Daphne, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Mark Lotito as Spats and NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue. The ensemble features Tia Altinay, Esther Antoine, Ian Campayno, Jacob Dickey, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, Jarvis B. Manning, Jr., Brian Martin, Abby Matsusaka, Amber Owens, Destinee Rea, Tyler Roberts, Angie Schworer, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Anthony Wayne, Raena White and Richard Riaz Yoder. Some Like It Hot follows two Prohibition-era jazz musicians in Chicago, who witness a mob hit and go into hiding by disguising themselves as members of an all-female band. As they plot their escape, the two become enamored with the band's singer, Sugar. More information on the Broadway production is to come.

Derek Klena, Ginna Claire Mason, Radio City Rockettes & More Set for Hallmark Christmas Movie

It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit! Broadway's Derek Klena and Ginna Claire Mason, along with the iconic Radio City Rockettes, will star in Hallmark Channel's A Holiday Spectacular this season, according to Deadline. Oscar nominee Ann-Margret and Eve Plumb will also appear in the film that will air as part of Hallmark's 2022 Countdown to Christmas programming. A Holiday Spectacular takes place in 1958 when a Philadelphia heiress (Mason) puts her high-society wedding plans to a man she doesn’t love on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. John Putch directs the movie that features a script by Julie Sherman Wolfe.

Tony Winner Sarah Jones' Sell/Buy/Date to Play at SXSW

The multi-talented Sarah Jones, who is known for her Tony-winning play Bridge & Tunnel, is heading to the big screen! As announced, Jones turned her 2016 off-Broadway play Sell/Buy/Date into a documentary and it will have its world premiere on March 11th at SXSW. Produced by Meryl Streep and featuring by Jones in her directorial debut, Sell/Buy/Date is a witty documentary and narrative hybrid following Jones and her multicultural characters on a journey exploring our relationship to the sex industry through a social justice and comedy lens. Sell/Buy/Date earned Jones nominations for the Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk and Drama League Awards.

Andrew Garfield, Ariana DeBose, tick, tick...BOOM! & More Win Hollywood Critics Association Awards

This year's Hollywood Critics Association Awards took place on February 28 and a slew of Broadway stars were recognized. Ariana DeBose earned Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story while Tony winner Andrew Garfield took home the Best Actor win for his turn as Jonathan Larson in tick, tick... BOOM! The film also won in the Best Comedy or Musical category with its director Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda winning the award for Best First Feature. CODA, the film about a young woman who is the only hearing member of her family and stars Broadway alums Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant, took home the trophy for the Best Picture. Kotsur also won Best Supporting Actor. Click here to read the full list of winners.