Broadway Grosses: Macbeth, Headlined by Daniel Craig & Ruth Negga, Brings in Audiences

Something wicked this way comes! Ahead of opening at the Longacre Theatre on April 28, Macbeth has the attention of audiences. Starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, the staging of William Shakespeare's tale of malice, matrimony and murder took a top three slot at 99.64% capacity with only six preview performances. Both Funny Girl and The Music Man also saw high audience numbers.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 17.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,328,253)

2. The Lion King ($2,560,960)*

3. Hamilton ($2,453,319)

4. Wicked ($2,314,088)*

5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,964,665)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. Hangmen ($209,195)**

4. A Strange Loop ($202,403)***

3. POTUS ($152,727)***

2. The Skin of Our Teeth ($138,610)

1. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf ($130,359)



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Hamilton (100.43%)

2. Funny Girl (100.08%)

3. Macbeth (99.64%)**

4. Hadestown (99.46%)

5. The Music Man (99.39%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf (60.98%)

4. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (60.59%)

3. POTUS (59.73%)***

2. The Little Prince (56.55%)

1. The Skin of Our Teeth (45.39%)

*Number based on nine performances

**Number based on six preview performances

***Number based on four preview performances

Source: The Broadway League