Watch the Cast of A Strange Loop Perform Five Songs For a Tiny Desk Concert

Watch It
by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 26, 2022
Antwayn Hopper James Jackson, Jr., L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison, Jaquel Spivey and Jason Veasey
(Photo: NPR)

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop celebrates its Broadway opening night at the Lyceum Theatre on April 26. In honor of the occassion, NPR has released a Tiny Desk concert of the cast returning to Feinstein's/54 Below, the place where Jackson performed a concert version of the musical back in 2016. Jaquel Spivey, who leads the company as Usher, is joined in the booth by Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson Jr.., L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison and Jason Veasey to perform five musical numbers: "Intermission Song," "We Wanna Know," "Inner White Girl," "Periodically" and "Memory Song." Watch the electric performances below, and be sure to check out the new musical for yourself.

