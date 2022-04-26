Watch the Cast of A Strange Loop Perform Five Songs For a Tiny Desk Concert

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Strange Loop celebrates its Broadway opening night at the Lyceum Theatre on April 26. In honor of the occassion, NPR has released a Tiny Desk concert of the cast returning to Feinstein's/54 Below, the place where Jackson performed a concert version of the musical back in 2016. Jaquel Spivey, who leads the company as Usher, is joined in the booth by Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson Jr.., L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison and Jason Veasey to perform five musical numbers: "Intermission Song," "We Wanna Know," "Inner White Girl," "Periodically" and "Memory Song." Watch the electric performances below, and be sure to check out the new musical for yourself.