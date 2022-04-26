Broadway Grosses: 15 Shows Bring In More Than $1 Million at the Box Office

The 2022 Broadway season is running at full speed, and audiences are flocking to catch the newest productions. This week, 15 shows saw their box offices hit over one million dollars with The Music Man once again taking the top spot by raking in $3,464,388. Other productions to see big numbers include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, MJ The Musical, Six, Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Macbeth, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and The Book of Mormon.



Funny Girl, starring Beanie Feldstein, took the top spot in capacity the week before its opening night on April 24.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 24.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)

1. The Music Man ($3,464,388)

2. Hamilton ($2,445,193)

3. The Lion King ($2,000,821)

4. Wicked ($1,908,644)

5. Plaza Suite ($1,684,725)



UNDERDOGS (By Gross)

5. How I Learned to Drive ($252,435)**

4. Paradise Square ($253,374)

3. Hangmen ($252,435)**

2. The Skin of Our Teeth ($174,880)***

1. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf ($144,377)****



FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)

1. Funny Girl (100.39%)

2. Hamilton (100.18%)

3. Hadestown (100.04%)

4. Macbeth (99.67%)*****

5. The Music Man (99.81%)



UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)

5. The Phantom of the Opera (65.03%)

4. for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf (61.90%) ****

3. Paradise Square (61.05%)

2. The Skin Of Our Teeth (55.01%) ***

1. The Little Prince (27.52%)

*Number based on seven performances

**Number based on four preview performances and four regular performances

***Number based on eight preview performances

**** Number based on five preview performances and three regular performances

*****Number based on seven preview performances

Source: The Broadway League