Odds & Ends: Ingrid Michaelson, Adrienne Warren & More Set for the New York Pops' 40th Season at Carnegie Hall

The New York Pops Announces 40th Anniversary Season at Carnegie Hall

Fresh from honoring songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez at the New York Pops' 39th birthday gala on April 25, the lineup for the 2022-2023 season has been announced. Led by music director and conductor Steven Reineke, the Pops will kick things off on October 21 with One Night Only: An Evening with Adrienne Warren; the Tony winner will offer selections from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Shuffle Along and The Wiz. On November 18, Company's Nikki Renée Daniels and Matt Doyle as well as Melissa Errico will join the New York Pops for I’m Still Here: Celebrating Sondheim. Broadway alum and The Notebook musical songwriter Ingrid Michaelson will offer two evenings of holiday magic with Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, which will include classical carols and modern favorites on December 16, and Winter Song: A Holiday Evening with Ingrid Michaelson on December 17. The latter will feature songs from Michaelson’s holiday album Songs for the Season and more. Head here for the full season lineup.

Jane Lynch & More to Host 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards

As previously reported, this year's Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway, will take place on May 1 at NYU Skirball. The evening's hosts andpresenters will include Funny Girl's Jane Lynch and Ramin Karimloo, Jelani Alladin, Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill. Guests also include Anna Deavere Smith, Bonnie Milligan, David Cromer, David Henry Hwang, Deirdre O'Connell, Elizabeth Marvel, Ethan Slater, Jacob Ming-Trent, Jeanine Tesori, John Doyle, Kearstin Piper Brown, Lillias White, Lynn Nottage, Steven Boyer, Tamika Lawrence, Thom Sesma, Victoria Clark, Whitney White, Will Swenson and more. The full list of nominees can be found here.

Assassins Cast Release Album Event Set for May 6

Just days before Assassins' one-night-only concert on May 9 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, the cast will gather at Barnes & Noble in Union Square for a cast album release event at 7PM. Members of the cast and creative team, including director John Doyle and four-time Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn, will appear for a discussion about Assassins, an audience Q&A and to sign copies of the album. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date. Head here for tickets.

The Jimmy Awards Announces Inspiring Teacher Award Recipients

The Jimmy Awards have revealed its recipients of the 2022 Inspiring Teacher Awards: Kristin Winchester of the Durham School of the Arts in Durham, North Carolina and Ian Sullivan of Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, North Carolina. These teachers are being recognized for their efforts in guiding their students with the training and support necessary to thrive and ultimately win the coveted Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor during last year’s 2021 Jimmy Awards ceremony. In 2021, the Jimmy for Best Performance by an Actress was presented to Elena Holder, and the 2021 Jimmy for Best Performance by an Actor wenr to Bryson Battle. As previoustly reported, the 2022 Jimmy Awards ceremony will take place on June 27 at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre.