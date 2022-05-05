Exclusive! Watch Carmen Cusack Perform 'How' from Flying Over Sunset

The 2021-22 theater season has officially come to a close, and we're looking back at the incredible productions that welcomed audiences back to Broadway. The new musical Flying Over Sunset had its world premiere at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater this season, featuring music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie. James Lapine wrote and directed the production, which starred Carmen Cusack as playwright, diplomat and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce, Tony Yazbeck as movie star Cary Grant and Harry Hadden-Paton as writer Aldous Huxley as each of them experimented with the drug LSD. The musical played its final performance on January 16, and now there's an exclusive look at Cusack's powerful 11 o'clock number "How."