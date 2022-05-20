Kimberly Akimbo to Play Broadway's Booth Theatre This Fall

David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori's award-winning Kimberly Akimbo has found its Broadway home! The new musical is set to play at the Booth Theatre this fall. As previously announced, the production will begin performances on October 12 ahead of a November 10 opening night. Directed by Jessica Stone and choreographed by Danny Mefford, the show is based on Lindsay-Abaire's acclaimed play of the same name.

The Broadway cast of Kimberly Akimbo will feature the same company from the Atlantic Theatre world premiere production, including Tony Award winner Victoria Clark as Kimberly, Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander and Nina White.

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady, and yet, her aging disease may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side.

Kimberly Akimbo's world premiere has received many accolades, including the New York Drama Critics’ Circle, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical. It recieved nine Drama Desk Award nominations and is up for Best Musical at the Drama League Awards.

The creative team also includes scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon and wig, hair and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s music director is Chris Fenwick. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.