Olivier-Winning Dear Evan Hansen Sets Closing Date in London

Words fail. The Olivier-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will play its final performance at the West End's Noel Coward Theatre on October 22. The musical premiered in London on October 29, 2019 and resumed performances on October 26, 2021 following the theater shutdown.

The final West End company features the musical's original Olivier-winning star Sam Tutty as Evan Hansen, Olivier nominee Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Iona Fraser as Alana Beck, Olivier nominee Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Olivier nominee Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy and Olivier nominee Rupert Young as Larry Murphy. Marcus Harman plays Evan Hansen at certain performances. The cast also includes Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Kristen Gaetz, Ellis Kirk, Hannah Lindsey, Samantha Mbolekwa, Mark Peachey, Hannah Qureshi, James Winter and Mitchell Zhangazha.

Featuring a book by Steven Levenson and a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen follows the conflicted title character, a high-schooler who finds himself caught in a lie that unexpectedly changes his life.

Dear Evan Hansen features direction by Michael Greif, choreography by Danny Mefford and music direction by Ben Cohn with scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Peter Nigrini and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

The West End production of Dear Evan Hansen won three Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical. The musical is currently playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.