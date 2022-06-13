God, That's Heaven! Watch the Original Stars of Spring Awakening Sing 'Touch Me'

What an amazing time to be a Spring Awakening fan! In addition to their New York reunion concert and HBO doc Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, the original Broadway cast, including Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, John Gallagher Jr., Skylar Astin, Gideon Glick, Lilli Cooper, Krysta Rodriguez, Gerard Canonico, Jennifer Damiano and Lauren Pritchard, reunited for a performance of "Touch Me" at the 75th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Michele introduced the number with Zach Braff, who introduced the show at the 2007 Tony Awards, where it won Best Musical. Watch the performance below!