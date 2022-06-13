 Skip to main content
God, That's Heaven! Watch the Original Stars of Spring Awakening Sing 'Touch Me'

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 13, 2022
The original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening on the 75th Tony Awards
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

What an amazing time to be a Spring Awakening fan! In addition to their New York reunion concert and HBO doc Spring Awakening: Those You've Known, the original Broadway cast, including Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, John Gallagher Jr., Skylar Astin, Gideon Glick, Lilli Cooper, Krysta Rodriguez, Gerard Canonico, Jennifer Damiano and Lauren Pritchard, reunited for a performance of "Touch Me" at the 75th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Michele introduced the number with Zach Braff, who introduced the show at the 2007 Tony Awards, where it won Best Musical. Watch the performance below!

