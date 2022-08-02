Dillon Klena, Lauren Chanel, Jade McLeod & More Set for Jagged Little Pill Tour

Casting is set for the upcoming national touring production of Jagged Little Pill. The touring production begins performances on September 6 at Reynolds Hall in Las Vegas before heading out across the country.

Dillon Klena will play Nick Healy, the same role his brother, Tony nominee Derek Klena, originated on Broadway. The cast will also feature Lauren Chanel as Frankie Healy, Chris Hoch as Steve Healy, Allison Sheppard as Bella and Jade McLeod as Jo. They join the previously announced Heidi Blickenstaff, who will reprise her turn as Mary Jane Healy from the Broadway production.



The ensemble includes Lee H. Alexander, Delaney Brown, Jada Simone Clark, Lani Corson, Rishi Golani, Jason Goldston, Zach Hess, Cydney Kutcipal, Jordan Leigh McCaskill, Alana Pollard, Daniel Thimm, Kei Tsuruharatani and Jena VanElslander. Maya J. Christian, Claire Crause, Sean Doherty and Charles P. Way will serve as swings.

Featuring the songs of Grammy winner Alanis Morissette and a book by Tony winner Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill, directed by Diane Paulus, and tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy-winning album, which introduced the songs "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."

The tour is set to play across the country including stops Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco and the Paramount Theatre in Seattle.

Jagged Little Pill opened on Broadway on December 2019 and received 15 Tony nominations, including a nod for Best Musical. The musical also took home the prize for Best Musical Theater Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.