Broadway Grosses: Funny Girl, Starring Lea Michele, Continues to Soar

The Biz
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 22, 2022
Lea Michele & Ramin Karimloo in "Funny Girl"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

There will be no raining on Funny Girl's parade. The revival, starring Lea Michele, continues to wow audiences, reaching 97.68 percent capacity and raking in $1,654,724 last week. A cast album was released on November 18, and Michele is poised to perform on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 20.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($2,508,603)
2. Hamilton ($1,925,304)
3. The Lion King ($1,856,550)
4. The Phantom of the Opera ($1,784,650)
5. MJ The Musical ($1,694,503)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Topdog/Underdog ($265,167)
4. Walking with Ghosts ($262,122)*
3. A Christmas Carol ($218,944)*
2. KPOP ($127,262)**
1. Ain't No Mo' ($103,391)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Phantom of the Opera (101.36%)
2. The Lion King (99.09%)
3. MJ The Musical (98.60%)
4. & Juliet (98.36%)
5. Funny Girl (97.68%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Ain't No Mo (61.14%)*
4. Walking with Ghosts (61.10%)*
3. Topdog/Underdog(52.81%)
2. Take Me Out (49.13%)
1. Ohio State Murders (48.62%)

*Number based on seven preview performances.
**Number based on six preview performances.

Source: The Broadway League

