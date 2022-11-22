Broadway Grosses: Funny Girl, Starring Lea Michele, Continues to Soar

There will be no raining on Funny Girl's parade. The revival, starring Lea Michele, continues to wow audiences, reaching 97.68 percent capacity and raking in $1,654,724 last week. A cast album was released on November 18, and Michele is poised to perform on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 20.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. The Music Man ($2,508,603)
2. Hamilton ($1,925,304)
3. The Lion King ($1,856,550)
4. The Phantom of the Opera ($1,784,650)
5. MJ The Musical ($1,694,503)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Topdog/Underdog ($265,167)
4. Walking with Ghosts ($262,122)*
3. A Christmas Carol ($218,944)*
2. KPOP ($127,262)**
1. Ain't No Mo' ($103,391)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Phantom of the Opera (101.36%)
2. The Lion King (99.09%)
3. MJ The Musical (98.60%)
4. & Juliet (98.36%)
5. Funny Girl (97.68%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Ain't No Mo (61.14%)*
4. Walking with Ghosts (61.10%)*
3. Topdog/Underdog(52.81%)
2. Take Me Out (49.13%)
1. Ohio State Murders (48.62%)
*Number based on seven preview performances.
**Number based on six preview performances.
Source: The Broadway League