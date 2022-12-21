Odds & Ends: London's Cabaret, Starring Eddie Redmayne & Jessie Buckley, to Release Cast Recording

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

West End Cabaret to Release Cast Recording

The Olivier-winning revival of Cabaret is getting a cast recording. Featuring the revival's original stars Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee and Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles, the recording will be released on January 20, 2023. It's already possible to listen to Redmayne's "Willkommen" and Buckley's "Mein Herr." Rebecca Frecknall directed production, which is running at London's Kit Kat Club. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, Cabaret has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff. Both Redmayne and Buckley won Olivier Awards for their performance.

The 89th Annual Drama League Awards Sets Date

Save the date! The 89th Annual Drama League Awards will be presented at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 19, 2023. Nominations for the 2022-23 Broadway and off-Broadway season will be announced on April 25, 2023. Productions must have been in previews between April 21, 2022 – April 23, 2023, to be eligible for this season’s Drama League Awards. First presented in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are a core service to the theater community of the Drama League, an arts organization that has provided vital support to the field and its artists for over a century.

Stephanie Bissonnette (Photo by Matthew Murphy for Broadway.com)

Stephanie Bissonnette, Original Mean Girls Cast Member, Dies at 32

Stephanie Bissonnette, a dance teacher and chorographe known for originating the role of Dawn Schweitzer in Broadway's Mean Girls, died on December 17 after a long battle with brain cancer. She was 32. Bissonnette was vocal about her fight with cancer after being diagnosed with medulloblastoma in 2019. The Mean Girls social media account posted the news saying, “Our hearts are broken as the Mean Girls community mourns the loss of Stephanie Bissonnette. Our original Dawn Sweitzer, Stephanie was part of our company from our first performance to our last." Bissonnette graduated from Point Park University’s Conservatory of the Performing Arts and made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls. She also is featured in the documentary Ensemble, which chronicled Broadway dancers during the time of the 2020 theater shutdown.

Hadestown Tour Star Nicholas Barasch Joins Riverdale

Nicholas Barasch, who starred as Orpheus in the original company of Hadestown's national tour, is heading to the small screen. Barasch is joining the cast of Riverdale's seventh and final season. He will play Julian Blossom, a high school bully who often butts heads with his twin sister and is also an antagonist to all of our teen characters, especially Archie. Developed and executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott, Madelaine Petsch, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner, Erin Westbrook, Marisol Nichols and Madchen Amick. It premiered in 2017 on the CW and has had several musical-themed episodes featuring the music of Carrie, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Psycho and more.

Ronald Dennis, Original Richie in A Chorus Line, Dies at 78

Ronald Dennis, a Broadway dancer known for originating the role of Richie in A Chorus Line, died on December 17. He was 78. Dennis made his Broadway debut in the Pearl Bailey-led company of Hello, Dolly! in 1964. His other Broadway credits include Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope (1972) and My One And Only (1983). He received a Special Theatre World Award for his performance in A Chorus Line. Dennis was an advocate for AIDS-related charities after being diagnosed with the virus in 1984. He served on the Broadway Cares Advisory Council and was the Senior Advisor for the Black Men's HIV Medication Adherence Board at APLA/Project Rise. Dennis is survived by his brother George and his nieces and nephews.