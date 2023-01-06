Odds & Ends: Maria-Christina Oliveras Replaces Liza Colón-Zayas in Between Riverside and Crazy and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Maria-Christina Oliveras Joins Broadway's Between Riverside and Crazy

Maria-Christina Oliveras is joining the company of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Between Riverside and Crazy. Oliveras takes over the role of Church Lady from The Bear's Liza Colón-Zayas, who exited the production due to a scheduling conflict. Oliveras' Broadway credits include Amelie, Machinal and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. She was most recently seen in the national touring production of Hadestown. Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton, plays at the Helen Hayes Theatre through February 12. The cast features Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Michael Rispoli and Common.

Michael Maliakel & More Join Stephanie J. Block in Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center

The complete cast is set for the upcoming production of Sunset Boulevard at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The musical, based on Billy Wilder's Oscar-winning film, features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. It weaves a compelling tale of romance, obsession and faded glory in 1950s Hollywood. Sammi Cannold directs the production, which will run from February 1–8, 2023 in the Eisenhower Theater. Joining Stephanie J. Block, in the starring role of Norma Desmond will be Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Artie Green, Kevin Pariseau (My Fair Lady) as Sheldrake, Tyley Ross (Finding Neverland) as Manfred and Paul Schoeffler as Cecil B. DeMille. The ensemble will include David André, Lauren Blackman, Julio Catano-Yee, Colin Cunliffe, Haile Ferrier, Emily Harvey, Wonza Johnson, Aubrie Knapp, Ryland Marbutt, Lance Roberts, Maria Cristina Posada Slye and Kristin Yancy. They join the previously announced Derek Klena as Joe Gillis, Moana star Auli’i Cravalho as Betty Schaefer and Grammy-winning baritone Nathan Gunn as Max von Mayerling.

Sam Primack to Have Solo Concert Debut

Sam Primack, who made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen and was the final actor to play the title role before the Tony-winning show's closing, is making his solo concert debut this month. Primack will take the stage at Rockwood Music Hall on January 15 at 7PM. He will be joined by former Dear Evan Hansen co-star Gaten Matarazzo along with Franklin Rankin, Jon Toscano, Skyler Fortgang , C-Bass Chiriboga, Matt Owens, Emily Pecoraro, Sammie Williams and Ciara Harris. Daniel Rudin will serve as musical director for the concert, which will take the crowd on "a getaway ride” through some of his musical influences and inspirations, including Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Jason Robert Brown, Pasek & Paul, Stephen Sondheim and more.

Kevin Smith Kirkwood Returns to Joe's Pub with Classic Whitney: The Season of Love Show

Broadway alum Kevin Smith Kirkwood, who is known for appearing in Kinky Boots, is returning to Joe's Pub with a new show. Classic Whitney: The Season of Love Show, the newest incarnation of Kirkwood's acclaimed solo show Classic Whitney: Alive, will bow for one night only on February 7 at 9:30PM. Classic Whitney: The Season of Love Show will welcome special guests Ashanti J’Aria as Cece Winans and Nick Drake as Deborah Cox. Kerry Flanagan, John Lucas and Natalie Randall will provide background vocals. The show boasts the five-piece Classic Whitney Live Band and showcases Whitney Houston's greatest hits.

P.S. Watch this moving tribute to the late Frank Galati by Stephen Colbert.